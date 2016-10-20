Airstrike kills senior ISIS leader killed in Tel al-Sheer village, Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – al-Hashed al-Shaabi Media announced on Thursday, that a senior ISIS leader was killed by Army Aviation air strike in Nineveh province.

Al-Hashed al-Shaabi Media said in a statement, “Today, Iraqi Army Aviation bombarded one of the ISIS strongholds in the village of Tel al-Sheer in Nineveh Province, killing the ISIS leader Aziz Ali.”

“The Army Aviation bombarded the stronghold based on accurate intelligence,” the statement added.

The joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition air force, continue their progress in the battle to liberate Mosul city from the control of the ISIS.

The ISIS took over the city of Mosul in Nineveh province in the tenth of June 2014, before extending its terrorist activities to other areas in Iraq, and committing many violations, genocides and crimes against humanity.