Airstrike in western Anbar kills 10 ISIS fighters

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Commander of Al-Jazeera Operations, Maj. Gen. Qassim Al-Muhammadi announced, on Thursday, that 10 ISIS fighters were killed in an airstrike carried out by international coalition aviation at western Anbar.

Mohammadi in a statement said, “The international Coalition Aviation today bombed an ISIS hideout at al-Bikr neighborhood to the north of Heet city, some 70 km west of Ramadi. The hideout was destroyed completely apart from killing ten ISIS fighters who were present in it during the time of the airstrike.”

It may be mentioned here that ISIS has dominated the Heet Island since mid-2014, while the security forces are preparing for a military operation to regain it.