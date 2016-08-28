Airstrikes in Mosul kill ISIS leader

(IraqiNews.com) Mosul – A local source informed that an ISIS leader was killed in airstrikes by the US-led coalition in the ISIS-occupied city of Mosul in northern Iraq.

“Abu Yahya Alwaizi, who is considered to be a top ranked ISIS leaders and who also fought in the Syrian city of Aleppo, was killed at al-Shurah district,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

Anticipating offensive, coalition aviation were prepared and the airstrikes came before ISIS could launch an attack and thus were able to liberate Mosul. The city was an ISIS stronghold since June 2014.