Airstrikes near Sharqat destroy 9 ISIS booby-trapped vehicles

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – On Wednesday, the commander of al-Hashd al-Ashaeri in Salahuddin province announced that nine ISIS booby-trapped vehicles were destroyed by international coalition and Iraqi Air Force airstrikes southwest of Sharqat, north of Tikrit.

Wanas Jabara, the commander of Salahuddin brigade of al-Hashd al-Ashaeri, said, “The Iraqi Air Force, backed by the international coalition aviation, this morning destroyed nine ISIS booby-trapped vehicles, southwest of Sharqat.”

Meanwhile, Salahuddin Police Chief Major General Damen Hameed, said, “We had held a meeting at the headquarters of Salahuddin Operations Command to discuss the situation and the second phase of Sharqat liberation operations.”

Yesterday, a brigade commander of the Iraqi Army informed about the end of the first phase of the liberation battles of Sharqat and the preparation to launch the second phase.