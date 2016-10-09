Al-Hashd al-Shaabi: Our participation in Mosul offensive is confirmed

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Spokesman of al-Hashd al-Shaabi affirmed on Sunday that the liberation battle of Mosul will begin in few days, and renewed the organization’s rejection to the presence of any foreign troops in Iraq.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Spokesman, Ahmed al-Assadi, said in a press statement, “The General Commander of the Armed Forces announced, few months ago, at the Iraqi House of Representatives that al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia will be within the main participating forces in Mosul offensive, so it is a final decree.”

“Our troops are deployed and prepared, and our participation is now confirmed,” Assadi explained. “The Mosul offensive will start in few days,” he added.

Regarding the presence of Turkish troops in Iraq, Assasi said, “We refuse the presence of any foreign troops in Iraq,” adding that, “Iraq has well qualified armed forces, and our troops are capable to free its territories.”

Prime Minister Haider al-Baghdadi vowed in June 2016, to achieve a notable victory against the Islamic State group in the city of Mosul.