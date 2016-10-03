Anbar Operations forces storm into ISIS last stronghold in Ramadi Island

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command announced on Monday storming into Albu Assaf area, the last stronghold of the Islamic State group in Ramadi Island.

In a press statement, the command said, “Today, forces from the army’s 10th brigade, backed by a regiment of Anbar Operations were able to storm into Albu Assaf area, north of the city of Ramadi.”

“The army troops entered Albu Assaf area, and continue their advance in order to liberate the area from the control of the ISIS militants,” the statement added.

The security forces also managed to free the areas of Albu Diab, Albu Chaban and Albu Alli Jassim in Ramadi Island from the ISIS grip, and achieved a notable progress in the liberation battles.