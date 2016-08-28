Armed clash between ISIS men in Hawija leaves two dead

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A security source in Kirkuk revealed that in an armed clash between ISIS members in Hawija district injured eight members of the outfit and killed two others.

Sharing details the source informed, “This morning, a number of ISIS members tried to flee Hawija district and surrender in front of the Peshmerga forces. These members were intercepted by some other members of the outfit and both the parties got engaged in an armed clash. In the clash, two ISIS men were killed while eight others were severely injured.”

“ISIS has summoned an additional force of 40 members to search for the fleeing members inside the nearby villages, agricultural lands and farms,” the source added.