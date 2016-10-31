Asayish foils ISIS attempt to control governmental organizations in Sulaymaniyah

(IraqiNews.com) Sulaymaniyah – Asayish Directorate in Sulaymaniyah Province announced on Monday, that several terrorist cells belonging to the Islamic State in Sulaymaniyah were planning to launch a number of attacks, in order to impose their control on governmental organizations in the province, while pointed out that the forces from the directorate managed to foil these attempts.

The directorate said in a statement, “Asayish of Sulaymaniyah, Garmian and Gharbeya arrested a number of ISIS terrorist cells in Sulaymaniyah, Halbja and Garmian,” noting that, “These terrorist cells were planning to launch several attacks and capture a number of governmental organizations in Sulaymaniyah.”

“More than 40 members of the terrorist cells were arrested, as well as killing a number of ISIS members and seizing equipment, IED and explosives,” the statement added. “The detainees were transferred to a detention center for interrogation,” the statement explained.

Sulaymaniyah is one of the most stable provinces on terms of security, compared with the other provinces in central and south of the country.

