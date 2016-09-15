Baghdad Operations seizes explosive belts and IEDs in Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Baghdad Operations Command announced arresting a number of suspects and seizing explosive belts, grenades and IEDs in Baghdad in the last 24 hours.

The command in a statement, said, “Forces of the 25th brigade’s 1st Regiment conducted a search operation in Albu Awsaj in southern Baghdad, and discovered 22 mortar shells, 17 detonator, a rocket, two grenades and 5 kilograms of explosives.”

“The security forces also seized two IEDs in al-Abeid area, mortar shell in al-Karaghoul area in southern Baghdad, in addition to seven explosive belts, six thermal bombs and 13 mortar shells in Amiriyah Fallujah in western Baghdad,” the statement added.

The command also revealed that its forces managed to arrest a number of suspects in the last 24 hours in different areas of Baghdad.