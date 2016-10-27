Baghdadi announces arrival of Sham Battalion to raise his fighters’ morale

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The ISIS media channels announced the arrival of the so-called “Sham battalion” to be deployed in the different regions of Mosul, in order to boost the morale of its fighters, Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “ISIS media channels announced the arrival of the so-called Sham battalion, coming from the Syrian city of al-Raqqa, in order to be deployed in Mosul and support the other fighters of the caliphate state against Iraqi security forces.”

“The ISIS announced the arrival of the battalion to raise the collapsed morale of its fighters in Mosul,” Al Sumaria explained.

“The members of the battalion are masked, wear distinctive and speak with Iraqi accent, which raised doubts that the battalion is just a play made by Baghdadi to persuade his fighters that extra forces will arrive to support them, after many fighters fled from Mosul,” Al Sumaria added.