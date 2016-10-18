Baghdadi survives coup attempt by ISIS Islamic Police in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi survived a coup attempt by the so-called Islamic Police in Mosul, after summoning “al-Assra Army” to fail the coup, Al Sumaria reported on Monday.

The Iraqi news outlet stated that Commander of ISIS Islamic Police Abu Othman made a coup attempt and attacked four headquarters of ISIS in Mosul, while the ISIS leader Baghdadi summoned the so-called al-Assra army to fail the coup and ordered to kill seven leaders of the Islamic Police.

“The leader of the ISIS Islamic Police was killed, along with a number of his aides, and ISIS carried out mass executions of its militants who participated in the coup attempt,” Al Sumaria said.

“ISIS announced through its media detachments that it has overcome the coup attempt by the Islamic Police against Baghdadi, and regained control over its entire headquarters after violent confrontations that lasted for hours,” Al Sumaria added.

Al Sumaria also revealed that earlier ISIS Islamic Police vehicles were announcing through loudspeakers that Baghdadi’s rule in Mosul is over, and he escaped to the Syrian city of Raqqa.