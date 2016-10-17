Barzani announces cleansing 200 km in first phase of Mosul battle

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – President of Kurdistan Region, Massoud Barzani, announced on Monday that security forces cleared 200 km in the first phase of the battle to liberate the city of Mosul thanks to close coordination between the army and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

Barzani said at a joint press conference with security advisers that was held in Khazar in the province of Nineveh, “The battles took place as planned; we are continuing to strike ISIS headquarters and strongholds,” indicating that, “200 kilometers were cleansed in the first phase of the battle to liberate Mosul.”

Barzani added, “We reassure the people of Mosul that the Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga are keen to liberate and protect their properties,” pointing out that, “There is close coordination between Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces, and the achieved results confirm that.”

The liberation battle of Mosul witnessed remarkable progress by the security forces in more than one battle front after being launched today by General Commander of the Armed Forces, Haider al-Abadi, who confirmed that the Iraqi Army and National Police would enter Mosul exclusively.

ISIS took over the city of Mosul in Nineveh province on the 10th of June 2014, before extending its terrorist activities to other areas in Iraq and committing many violations, genocides and crimes against humanity.