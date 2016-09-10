Blast near Baghdad leaves 13 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in Iraqi Ministry of Interior revealed that 13 persons have been either killed or wounded in a bomb blast in northern Baghdad.

Sharing further details the source informed, “This morning, an improvised explosive device exploded near shops in Taji district in northern Baghdad, killing two persons and wounding 11 others.”

“Security forces rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department, and also cordoned off the area and barred approaching it,” the source added.