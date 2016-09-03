Bomb blast near Baghdad kills one army man

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry informed on Saturday that one Iraqi army man was killed and four others injured in a bomb blast to the north of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “In a bomb blast this morning, which was targeted on an Iraqi army patrol passing through Taji, north of Baghdad, killing one army man and injured four others. In the blast, the vehicle was also damaged to a great extent.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital and the body of the deceased to the forensic department. Security forces cordoned off the incident area and barred approaching it,” further added the source seeking anonymity.