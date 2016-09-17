Bomb blast near Baghdad, nine causalities

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Saturday that two people were killed and seven others injured in bomb blast west of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “A bomb exploded this morning near a fruit and vegetable market in Amiriyah, west of Baghdad, killing two people and injuring seven others.”

“Security forces rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital for treatment and the bodies of the deceased to the forensic department and later cordoned off the incident area,” further added the source seeking anonymity.