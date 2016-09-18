Bomb squad dismantles car bomb near Iraqi Airways headquarters

By Loaa Adel
(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior informed, today, that the security forces have foiled an attempt to detonate a car bomb near the headquarters of the Iraqi Airways company in central Baghdad.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “Forces from the Bomb Squad Unit managed, before noon today, to dismantle a booby-trapped vehicles that was parked near the headquarters of the Iraqi Airways in Sadoun Street, in central Baghdad, without causing any human or material losses.”

“Security forces cut off the street for more than an hour before dismantling the car bomb,” the source added.

