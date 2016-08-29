Bus explosion in central Baghdad, 6 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A security source in the Ministry of Interior revealed that one person was killed and six others were injured when an adhesive bomb, placed under a bus, exploded in central Baghdad.

Sharing details with Iraqi News the source informed, “An adhesive explosive device placed under a bus exploded this morning at al-Sheikh Omar in central Baghdad. One person was killed and five others were injured in the blast and the bus was also damaged beyond repair.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic department. Security forces cordoned off the the area and barred approaching it,” added the source.