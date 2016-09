Coalition aircraft hits 2 ISIS car bombs and truck near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – On Sunday, the international coalition aircraft bombed an ISIS truck near al-Mishraq Sulphur factory south of Mosul.

According to some Iraqi websites, “The international coalition aviation conducted an airstrike that targeted an ISIS truck near al-Mishraq Sulphur factory and killed its occupants.”

“The international coalition aviation also managed to hit two booby-trapped vehicles belonging to ISIS in al-Houd village south of Mosul,” they added.