Dozens of ISIS militants killed in airstrike near Rutba

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A military source in Anbar informed on Wednesday that dozens of ISIS members were killed in an aerial bombardment west of Anbar.

The source said, “Warplanes bombed ISIS sites in the areas of al-Hadala and al-Sikak north of al-Rutba City (310 km west of Ramadi), destructing the sites completely.”

The source, who asked anonymity, added, “The bombing resulted in the killing of dozens of ISIS terrorists, as well as causing considerable material and human losses in those locations.”