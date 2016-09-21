Explosion near Baghdad kills 2 volunteer soldiers

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Wednesday that an IED explosion, targeting an al-Hash al-Sha’abi patrol in northern Baghdad, killed two members and injured four others.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “An improvised explosive device exploded, before noon today, targeting a patrol of al-Hashd al-Shaabi while it was passing through al-Moshahda area in Tarmiya district, in northern Baghdad, killing two of its members and wounding four others.”

“Security forces rushed to the area of incident and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased to the forensic department and launched a manhunt to nab the ones responsible for the blast,’ the source added.