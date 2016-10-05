Explosives expert killed while trying to dismantle IED near Tikrit

(IraqiNewws.com) Salahuddin – Iraqi media reported on Wednesday, that an explosives expert was killed and another one was wounded while trying to dismantle an improvised explosive device, in western Tikrit.

Al Mada Press stated, “An improvised explosive device exploded, at noon today, while a bomb squad team was trying to dismantle it in al-Dayoum area, killing an explosives expert and wounding another one.”

“Security forces transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the body to the forensic medicine department,” Al Mada added.

The joint security forces managed to free the city of Tikrit in 31 March 2015, and are continuing their advance to expel the ISIS members from the remaining areas of the province.