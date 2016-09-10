Federal Police foil ISIS attack on its headquarters in Ruthba

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – On Saturday, the security forces foiled a ISIS attack on the headquarters of the Federal Police located east of Ruthba. The forces were also able to kill a number of ISIS fighters and destroyed two ISIS vehicles.

Sharing details the source said, “A force from the 3rd Regiment of the Federal Police foiled an attack launched by ISIS on its headquarters in eastern the city (310 km west of Ramadi).”

The source added, “The attack resulted in the killing of a member of the Federal Police and the injury of a number of associates, as well as destroying of two vehicles belonging to ISIS and killing a number of militants.”