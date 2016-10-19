Federal Police forces kill 21 ISIS militants in Bojwana village near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Tuesday, that the Federal Police forces destroyed five booby-trapped vehicles and killed 21 ISIS members near Mosul.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Federal Police forces were able, today, to detonate five booby-trapped vehicles belong to ISIS while attempting to target security forces in Bojwana village near Mosul.”

“The Federal Police forces also managed to kill 21 ISIS terrorists in the same village,” Al Sumaria added.

General commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in the early hours of Monday, October 17th, starting the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the grip of the ISIS.