Federal Police forces recapture 56 oil fields from ISIS near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi police forces managed to recapture 56 oil fields from ISIS, south of Mosul, Al Mada Press reported on Tuesday.

Al Mada stated that “this morning, Iraqi Federal Police forces managed to recapture 56 oil fields from ISIS control near the area of Ain al-Gahsh in Qayyarah axis, south of Mosul.”

“Security forces are still achieving progress on all battle fronts to liberate the city of Mosul,” Al Mada added.

ISIS took over the city of Mosul two years ago and extended its activities to other areas of Iraq. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced yesterday the launch of an offensive to liberate the city of Mosul, the last major stronghold of ISIS in Iraq.