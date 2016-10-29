Federal Police liberate 2 villages in Shura area

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Federal Police Command announced on Saturday liberating two villages in al-shura area, south of Mosul, from the ISIS control, and pointed out that its forces are advancing toward the center of the area.

The command said in a press statement, “This morning, Federal Police Command stormed into al-Shura area, south of Mosul, from four axes, in order to liberate it from the ISIS control,” adding that, “The [Federal Police] forces managed to liberate the villages of Ayn al-Nasr and Albu Hamad, as well as killing five ISIS members and detonating three booby-trapped vehicles.”

“The troops of Federal Police advanced toward the center of the area, while the enemy started to collapse and left its defense positions,” the statement added.

Earlier today, al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia announced launching the battles to liberate the areas west of Mosul from the ISIS control.