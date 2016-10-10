Federal Police and Saraya al-Salam militia spread near Karbala

(IraqiNews.com) Karbala – Troops of the Federal Police and Saraya al-Salam militia were deployed in the areas northwest of Karbala to fill any gap that ISIS could use to sneak into the area.

Commander of Saraya al-Salam 3rd brigade, Hassan Shalal, said in a press statement, “Troops of the Federal Police and Saraya al-Salam militia were deployed in the areas northwest of Karbala, after receiving intelligence information indicating the possibility of attacks in the 10th of the holy month of Muharem.”

“The troops were deployed based on a request from Mid-Euphrates Operations Command,” Shalal added. “8 boats were deployed to protect the northern area of al-Razaza Lake,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Federal Police’s 16 brigade, Major Bassim Hameed, said, “We were deployed with Saraya al-Salam militia to halt any ISIS attempt to attack the area,” adding that, “Forces from Wasit Province arrived in the Karbala to back the Police forces, and were deployed west of the province.”