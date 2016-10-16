IED explosion kills, wounds 9 civilians in Kirkuk

By Loaa Adel -
(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Iraqi media outlets reported on Sunday, that nine civilians were either killed or wounded in the explosion of an improvised explosive device, northwest of Kirkuk.

Al Sumaria News stated, “An improvised explosive device exploded, today, targeting families while fleeing from the areas controlled by ISIS on Debika road, in Dibs district, northwest of Kirkuk, killing four civilians and wounding five others.”

“Improvised explosive devices are targeting the civilians who are fleeying on daily basis from the areas controlled by ISIS,” Al Sumaria added.

