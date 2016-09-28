IED kills 5 soldiers in northern Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that five army soldiers were either killed or wounded in the explosion of an improvised explosive device that targeted their patrol in northern Baghdad.

The ministry said in a statement, “This morning, an improvised explosive device exploded targeting an army patrol while passing in al-Moshahda area, in northern Baghdad.”

“The explosion killed one soldier and wounded four others with different injuries, as well as damaging the vehicle completely,” the statement explained. “Ambulances rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the body to the forensic medicine department,” the statement added.

The statement further added, “Security forces also cordoned off the area and barred approaching it.”

Noteworthy, Iraq is witnessing a surge of violence since 2013. The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced that more than 1700 casualties were recorded only in August, in different areas of Iraq, and revealed that Baghdad was the most affected.