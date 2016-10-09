Interior Ministry: Toll of Husseiniyah celebration suicide bombing reaches 27

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that the toll of the suicide bombing that targeted a Husseiniyah celebration, today, in New Baghdad area, reached 27 casualties.

According to the ministry, the toll of the suicide bombing –using explosive belt- that targeted a Husseiniyah celebration today in New Baghdad area rose to five dead and 22 wounded.

The ministry also emphasized that the wounded are still receiving treatment in the hospitals of the capital, Baghdad.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Interior stated that at least 14 persons were either killed or wounded in a suicide attack on a Husseiniyah celebration in New Baghdad area, and indicated that the toll is expected to rise due to the intensity of the bombing.