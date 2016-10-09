Interior Ministry: Toll of Husseiniyah celebration suicide bombing reaches 27

Interior Ministry: Toll of Husseiniyah celebration suicide bombing reaches 27

By Loaa Adel -
SHARE
Representational photo.
Representational photo.

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that the toll of the suicide bombing that targeted a Husseiniyah celebration, today, in New Baghdad area, reached 27 casualties.

According to the ministry, the toll of the suicide bombing –using explosive belt- that targeted a Husseiniyah celebration today in New Baghdad area rose to five dead and 22 wounded.

The ministry also emphasized that the wounded are still receiving treatment in the hospitals of the capital, Baghdad.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Interior stated that at least 14 persons were either killed or wounded in a suicide attack on a Husseiniyah celebration in New Baghdad area, and indicated that the toll is expected to rise due to the intensity of the bombing.

Previous articleISIS recaptures Sharqat after attacking it from 2 axes
Loaa Adel
Loaa has 6 years of professional experience in public relations, marketing, and translation, and she started her career in 2009 as a translator and PR executive, where she worked with different sectors including banking and finance, Information Technology, and real estate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY