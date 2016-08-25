Iraqi Air Force destroys ISIS convoy in Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A security source in Salahuddin province on Thursday informed that an ISIS convoy was destroyed in Sharqat district.

Sharing details the source said, “Iraqi Air Force today destroyed an ISIS convoy, which consisted eight Kia trucks while the convoy was trying to escape from Sharqat to Hawija, south of Kirkuk”.

“Iraqi Air Force is carrying out airstrikes from time to time against ISIS members in Sharqat. The airstrikes are being carried out after receiving accurate intelligence inputs from the military intelligence department,” further added the source seeking anonymity.