Iraqi airstrike on Tel Keppe kills ISIS Deputy Wali of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The ISIS Deputy Wali of Mosul was killed by an Iraqi air strike in the district of Tel Keppe, northwest of Mosul, Al Sumaria reported on Saturday.

Al Sumaria News said, “The Iraqi Mi 35 aircraft killed the so-called Deputy Wali of Mosul in Tel Keppe area, in the northern axis.”

Media official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Ghyath al-Sourji announced on Saturday, that the Iraqi army forces entered the center of Tel Keppe, and liberated the neighborhoods of Somer and al-Askari, as well as raising the Iraqi flag over their buildings.

Commander of the Armed Forced, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in 17 October 2016, launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the ISIS control, while the ISIS is trying to tighten its grip on the city.