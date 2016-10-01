Iraqi forces free 3 areas in Albu Ali al-Jassim

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – On Saturday, Anbar Operations Command announced liberating three areas in the island of Albu Ali al-Jassim, in northern Ramadi, from the ISIS grip.

The commander of Anbar Operations, Major General Ismail al-Mahalawi, said, “Iraqi security force managed, at after noon today, to free the areas of Albu Shamlon, al-Salam police station and al-Iman mosque in the island of Albu Ali al-Jassim, in northern Ramadi.”

“Dozens of the ISIS militants were killed during the battle,” Mahalawi explained. “The security forces are advancing significantly into the remaining areas of Albu Ali al-Jassim to fully liberate it from the ISIS group in the few coming hours,” Mahalawi added.

Mahalawi further added, “ISIS resistance was very week, where no violent confrontations or clashes were recorded during the liberation battle.”