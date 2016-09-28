Iraqi forces liberate 2 areas in Heet Island, kill 33 ISIS members

(IeaqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command announced on Wednesday liberating two areas in Heet Island, west of Ramadi, and raising the Iraqi flag over their buildings, while also emphasized the killing of 33 ISIS members during the clashes.

The Intelligence Director of al-Somoud brigade, Captain Nazim al-Jaghifi, said in a press statement, “Iraqi security forces managed to liberate the areas of al-Taliha and al-Safaqiya in Heet Island, and raised the Iraqi flag over their buildings.”

“33 ISIS members were killed during the liberation battle,” Jaghifi explained. “The security forces are advancing to liberate the targeted areas in Heet after cutting off ISIS supply lines,” Jaghifi added.

“We will raise the Iraqi flag over another areas of Heet Island after the collapse of the terror group,” Jaghifi further added.

Earlier today, al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command announced the start of a military operation to liberate Heet Island, west of Ramadi, from the ISIS grip.