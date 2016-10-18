Iraqi forces liberate al-Shura district south of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Mayor of Shura vicinity in Nineveh province, Khalid al-Jar announced on Tuesday, that the security forces liberated al-Shura district, south of the city of Mosul, from the control of the ISIS, while emphasized that forces from the Army and Federal Police entered the area.

Jar said in a press statement, “Forces from the Federal Police and armored brigades of the Iraqi army entered al-Shura district (45 km south of Nineveh), and managed to liberate it from the control of the ISIS.”

“The security forces imposed their control over the center of the district, after a quick operation,” Jad added.

Earlier today, Federal Police announced liberating of Tel al-Samn area, while confirmed that its forces are close to liberate al-Shura district, south of the city of Mosul.

Yesterday, General Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the grip of ISIS.

The joint security forces backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition air force made a significant progress in the battle to liberate Mosul.