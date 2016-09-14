Iraqi jets drop warning leaflets over Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – On Tuesday night, warning leaflets were showered by Iraqi fighter at different areas of Nineveh province, warning the civilians of the imminent attack on ISIS in the area.

A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, said, “Iraqi warplanes on Tuesday night dropped a huge number of warning leaflets over the northern province of Nineveh, urging the civilians to keep away from the ISIS positions since they will be targeted by the jets.”

As per information available with Iraqi News, the leaflet in Arabic when translated to English read – “The Iraqi forces will continue to liberate your areas from ISIS, therefore we ask you to stay away from the locations of the outfit”.

The leaflet also requested the residents of Mosul to cooperate with the security forces to bring life in their areas back to its normal phase.

The Iraqi jets have dropped warning leaflets several times over the past few months and urged the civilians to leave their areas if possible, and stay away from the military bases in order to protect themselves from the impending assault on ISIS

The US and Iraqi military officials have recently stated that preparations for an ultimate assault on Mosul have been made and the city will be liberated by the end of this year.