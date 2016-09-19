Iraqi Security Committee warns of US airstrikes against Iraqi forces during Mosul battle

Iraqi Security Committee warns of US airstrikes against Iraqi forces during Mosul...

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense considered, on Sunday, the targeting of the Syrian army by the US- led international coalition aircraft as “conclusive evidence” on the US support towards ISIS, warning of repeating this act during the military operations to liberate Mosul.

Parliamentary Committee member, MP Eskander Witwet said, “The United States is a doubtful partner in our fighter against ISIS as it targeted our armed forces several times, as well as targeted the Syrian army yesterday. An international investigation should be carried out in this regard.”

“Targeting the Syrian army by the US- led international coalition is a conclusive evidence about the US support to ISIS. The situation is a dangerous one as the same may be repeated in the upcoming military operations to liberate Mosul,” Witwet added.

It may be mentioned here that four US-led international coalition jets on Saturday evening targeted a position of the Syrian army in near Deir ez-Zor Airport, killing over 60 soldiers and wounding more than 100 others.