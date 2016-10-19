Iraqi security forces liberate 3 villages south of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Al-Hashed al-Shaabi Command announced on Wednesday liberating three villages, south of Mosul within the battle to liberate the city from the ISIS control.

Al-Hashed al-Shaabi media said in a brief statement, “The Rapid Intervention Forces and Federal Police backed by al-Hashed al-Shaabi forces managed, before noon today, to liberate the villages of Shami, Khirbet Hadid and al-Bayda, south of Mosul.”

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Monday launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the control of the ISIS terrorist militants, and emphasized that only Iraqi forces will participate in the battle.