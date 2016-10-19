Iraqi security forces liberate 40% of Nineveh Province

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Governor of Nineveh Nofal Hammadi announced on Wednesday liberating 40% of the province, while added that the security forces witnessed a slight resistance from the Islamic State while liberating the villages of the province.

Hammadi said in a press statement, “The arrival of Iraqi security forces to Mosul cheered up the citizens and displaced people,” noting that, “We are waiting for the full liberation of our province and the Iraqi flag to be raised on its center.”

“Iraqi security forces liberated 40% of Nineveh Province, while slight resistance was witnessed from the ISIS members in the liberated villages due to their retreated morale,” Hammadi added.