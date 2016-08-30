ISIS abducts 40 civilians from Hawija

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A security source in Kirkuk province informed on Tuesday that ISIS abducted 40 civilians from Hawija while they were trying to escape from the ISIS-controlled areas to the south-west of the province.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS abducted 40 civilians from Hawija. The abductors took the victims to the district center”.

“The abductees were intending to escape from the ISIS-controlled areas to Kirkuk and Salah al-Din,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

It may be mentioned here that as the security forces have tightened the noose on ISIS and have launched multiple operations to liberate several areas, the residents from various areas have taken the onus of escaping from these areas to safer places. Even though on a few occasions the efforts have been successful, ISIS however, on a majority of situations have foiled such escape adventures.