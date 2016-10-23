ISIS arrests 5 former Imams in Mosul on sedition charges

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Islamic State group arrested five former Imams in the city of Mosul on charges of sedition, Iraqi media outlets reported on Sunday.

“Today, ISIS raided a number of neighborhoods in the city of Mosul, and arrested five former Imams on charges of sedition through conducting suspicious meetings at their houses,” Al Sumaria said.

Al Sumaria also revealed that the ISIS sacked the arrested Imams months ago and replaced them with others who believe in the group’s ideology. The detainees were transferred to an unknown destination amid popular rejection.

Last week, popular uprising started to emerge against the ISIS in the city of Mosul, while today a missile was fired targeting ISIS members in Tel al-Ruman area.