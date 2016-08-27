ISIS attack thwarted near Baiji, two militants killed

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A well placed source in Salahuddin province informed that two ISIS members were killed after the security sources repulsed their attack near Baiji in northern Tikrit.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News the source informed, “This morning, joint security forces repulsed an ISIS attack, carried out targeting the Thermal Energy Complex in eastern Baiji district. In the attack, two ISIS members were killed by the security forces.”

The source added, “The joint security forces also destroyed an ISIS booby-trapped vehicle in the attack.”