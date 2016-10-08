ISIS attacks force Salahuddin government to evacuate village in Sharqat

(Iraqinews.com) Salahuddin – Salahuddin Provincial Council announced on Saturday, that the security forces evacuated one of the liberated villages in southern Sharqat, north of Tikrit, due to the continuous attacks launched by ISIS.

Member of Salahuddin Provincial Council, Salahuddin al-Jabouri, said in a press statement, “Yesterday, a number of ISIS members attacked al-Khanouka village in southern Sharqat, after sneaking from al-Zawiya area, north of Baiji, and the left coast of Sharqat.”

“The security forces and residents managed to repel the attack after violent confrontations with the group,” Jabouri added.

“Security and political leaders decided to evacuate women and children from the village, due to the continuous attacks of ISIS using mortar shells,” Jabouri explained. “The village’s men are stationed on Makhoul Mountains along with the security forces,” Jabouri continued.