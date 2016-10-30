ISIS besieges 7 thousand civilians in Anah district

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Mayor of Anah district in Anbar Province, Saad Awad, revealed on Sunday, that the Islamic State besieged seven thousand civilians in the district.

Awad said in a press statement, “Nearly seven thousand civilians, mostly women and children, are besieged in the city of Anah by the ISIS terrorist gangs.”

“The ISIS is preventing those civilians from leaving the city and using them as human shields,” Awad added.

The ISIS captured the city of Anah in mid-2014, while the security forces are preparing to launch an offensive to retake the city from the ISIS grip.

