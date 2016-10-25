ISIS burns nine of its militants for fleeing battles in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets announced on Tuesday, that the Islamic State executed nine of its members by burning for fleeing the battles in central Mosul.

Al Sumaria News stated, “ISIS terrorist gangs executed nine of its members for fleeing the battle against the security forces in Mosul, by throwing them in trenches containing a burning oil, after tying their hands and legs.”

“The ISIS used the burning oil trenches to impede the vision of the Iraqi Army Aviation and international coalition air force,” Al Sumaria added.

The ISIS is using the ugliest methods to murder its rebellious members, to prevent them from fleeing the battles against the security forces.