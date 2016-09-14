ISIS chemical threat destroyed in Iraq, claims US

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior informed on Wednesday that a significant chemical threat to Iraqi civilians were eliminated by American warplanes by bombing a complex of buildings near Mosul. The ISIS had converted these buildings from pharmaceutical manufacturing to chemical weapons production.

Quoting US Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, the source said, “The target was an ISIS headquarters, used to produce lethal chemicals, possibly including chlorine and mustard gas.”

It may be mentioned here that the airstrike was large, well-planned operation, which destroyed over 50 targets at the site with a variety of US warplanes, including Air Force B-52 bombers and Marine Corps F-18D attack planes. A total of 12 US planes were used to carry out the attack.