ISIS closes internet cafes in Mosul and executes 5 persons

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Today, Police Captain Amir Wathiq stated that ISIS has closed all the authorized internet cafes in Mosul, as well as executed five workers in these cafes for collaborating with Iraqi security forces.

Wathiq said, “At dawn today, the ISIS Islamic Police closed all the seven authorized internet cafes in Mosul for sharing information with the security forces.”

“The ISIS members also executed five workers of these cafes for collaborating with the security forces. The bodies were transferred to the forensic medicine department,” Wathiq added.

It is worth to be mentioning here that ISIS announced in July that it will cut all internet networks in Mosul starting August, to prevent any attempt to communicate with the security forces.