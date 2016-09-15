ISIS deploys special battalion in Mosul entrances

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province informed on Thursday, that the ISIS has deployed an elite security formation founded by its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the entrances to Mosul because it fears of a domestic collapses.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS deployed the ‘Gray Battalion’- an elite security formation, founded by al-Baghdadi, at the main entrances of Mosul to oversee the processes of inspection of vehicles and people. ”

“What is known as the Islamic Police, whose task is to supervise the checkpoints near Mosul, handed over the task to the Gray Battalion,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

The source noted that “the deployment of the Gray Battalion comes from the existence of serious concerns of the occurrence of an internal collapse in the ranks of the ISIS.”