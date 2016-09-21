ISIS detonates 60 IEDs to hinder security forces advance toward Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A security source in Salahuddin province informed on Wednesday that the ISIS detonated 60 improvised explosive devices, in order to hinder the advance of the security forces towards Sharqat, north of Tikrit.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “ISIS detonated 60 improvised explosive devices to hinder the advance of the security forces towards Sharqat, after the security forces destroyed three sand berms and reached the center of the district.”

“The security forces managed to seize three vehicles, weapons and equipment left by ISIS during the battle of Sharqat,” the source added.

It may be mentioned that media officials with the Ministry of Defense announced earlier today that the security forces have advanced towards the center of Sharqat.