ISIS drone shot down to the west of Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Mayor of al-Rathba district, Imad al-Dulaimi informed on Saturday that an ISIS drone was sot down by a unit of federal police.

Dulaimi in a statement issued to the media said, “A unit of federal police shot down an ISIS drone in al-Rathba district, some 310 km west of Ramadi.”

Sharing further Dulaimi added, “The drone was attached with a camera, which was used by ISIS to record the movements of the security forces and the tribal fighters of al-Rathba district.”