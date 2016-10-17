ISIS evacuates its headquarters and withdraws to right side of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – al-Hashed al-Shaabi militia announced on Monday that the ISIS militants evacuated their headquarters in the left side of Mosul, and withdrew to the right side of the city.

Al-Hashed al-Shaabi media said in a statement: “ISIS members evacuated their headquarters from mosques, churches and the state directorates on the left side of Mosul and pulled to the right side of the city.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi announced the start of the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the control of ISIS terrorist gangs, and emphasized that only Iraqi forces will participate in the battle.

The ISIS took over the city of Mosul in Nineveh province in the tenth of June 2014, before extending its terrorist activities to other areas in Iraq, and committing many violations, genocides and crimes against humanity.